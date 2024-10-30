The proposal from the Department of Agriculture to ban straight urea from 2025, will be on the agenda when the Agriculture Water Quality Group meets again next week.

The proposed ban on straight urea sales from September 2025 has sparked a major push-back from the farm organisations.

The IFA, ICMSA and ICSA have all insisted that any move to prohibit the sale of unprotected urea must be delayed until farmer concerns regarding the performance of protected urea are addressed.

“While the uptake of protected urea in our sector has been positive, there are some concerns about the consistency of the product,” the IFA stated.

The farm organisation said a ban on the sale of straight urea had not been agreed by the Agriculture Water Quality Group, and was “not the right approach” until farmer misgivings regarding protected urea were “addressed”.

ICMSA deputy president Eamon Carroll has called for the proposed ban to be temporarily “set aside”.

“Quite clearly, 2024 was an extremely difficult grass growing year and farmers have very genuine concerns in relation to a ban on straight urea,” Carroll said.

“And before any decision is taken in relation to a ban on straight urea, these concerns will have to be considered and addressed,” he cautioned.

“Thus, any proposal from the Department [of Agriculture] to ban urea should be set aside until these matters are addressed,” Carroll maintained.

Meanwhile, ICSA leader Seán McNamara said the availability of protected urea, particularly in small bags (50kg), was another factor that needed to be considered.

The Agriculture Water Quality Group is set to meet again next week.