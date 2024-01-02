A batch of infant formula has been recalled as a precaution due to the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition is recalling 400g packs of Nutramigen LGG Stage 1 with the batch code of ZL3F7D and Nutramigen LGG Stage 2 with the codes ZL3FAA and ZL3FDM.

The infant formula was produced in the United States.

Nutramigen LGG Stage 1.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall notice on Tuesday 2 January.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria that can be serious for babies under two months, babies born prematurely and immunocompromised babies.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated batches.