President Trump signing orders increasing tariffs on imports into the US last week

China has retaliated twice in the last week to Trump tariffs, by announcing a further 50% increase on tariffs from Thursday on imports from the US. This is in addition to the 34% announced at the end of last week.

On Wednesday, 9 April, the tariff on US beef imports increased from 12% on chilled and frozen boneless and bone-in beef cuts to 56%.

The tariff on imports of US fresh and frozen pigmeat cuts increased from 45% to 89%. US poultry meat is subject to a further 34% tariff in addition to a 15% retaliatory tariff announced last month.

For dairy, the increase has been 10% in March and a further 34% effective from 9 April.

These retaliatory tariffs will seriously impact on US exports of these products to China and the problem is made worse by the fact that many beef export licences up for renewal in the middle of March are still outstanding.

China was the fourth largest market for US beef exports in 2024, taking 215,603t, worth just over $2bn (€1.8bn).

It was the second largest market by volume for pork, taking 475,441t, worth just under $1.3bn (€1.2bn), while dairy and poultry exports were each worth just under $500m (€454m).

EU response

While Irish agri-food and drink exports are hit by the 20% tariff imposed on all imports from EU countries, the EU hasn’t responded, yet, with retaliatory tariffs.

Irish dairy, particularly butter and drinks are the main categories that will be impacted.

The EU is preparing a list of goods to which retaliatory tariffs could be applied and the Irish dairy and drinks industry has been lobbying hard on this matter.

Indications are that they will succeed in this effort as the EU imports very few dairy products from the US. While some beers, wines and bourbon are imported from the US, drinks aren’t a major category in overall EU imports from the US.

Other countries

Mexico and Canada are the main trading partners for the US for both imports and exports and while Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs, Mexico has so far held back.

Australia is the biggest supplier of imported beef and sheep meat to the US and it too hasn’t responded with a retaliatory tariff.

Given that their cattle and sheep prices are much lower than what is being paid in the US or Europe, they can probably absorb a 10% tariff, especially as they have a trade deal that gives them tariff-free access.

The major South American beef exporting countries, including Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, have also had an additional 10% tariff imposed, which again given their relatively low cattle price is capable of being absorbed.

While these countries may be able to absorb a 10% tariff, if it were to increase further, it could lead to the European Union being targeted as an alternative market.