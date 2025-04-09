Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon with US secretary for agriculture Brooke Rollins and Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason in Washington.

The tariffs the US has imposed on EU food and drink exports are concerning for farmers, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal following a meeting with US secretary for agriculture Brooke Rollins in Washington this week he said “these barriers aren’t good”.

“The work our farmers do is a key driver of our economy, particularly in the rural communities in which they are based.”

He said that agri-companies are among the 770 US-based Irish companies which employ 200,000 people and make a significant contribution to the US economy.

“We got to talk through those elements and in any re-negotiation of our future trading relationship between the EU and US that we don’t lose those things that are mutually beneficial to both our countries.

“Every disagreement ends in agreement eventually after discussion and dialogue and that’s what we need, more meetings like this.

“But we also need the US negotiating team on the trade side to engage with the EU negotiating team which stand ready over here to do so,” he said.

The Minister said that he continues to work on new market opportunities and that there are always expanding existing markets that Ireland is present in that could take additional volumes.