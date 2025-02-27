The US is planning on placing a 25% tariff on EU exports, US president Donald Trump has announced.

Speaking at the first meeting of his US cabinet, President Trump did not go into detail on what exports and items would be targeted or when the tariffs would come into force.

“We have made a decision; we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25%, generally speaking. That will be on cars and all other things,” he said.

He said the EU has taken advantage of the US.

“They don’t accept our cars. They don’t accept, essentially, our farm products, they use all sorts of reasons why not. We accept everything from them,” he said.

He then said that the EU was formed “in order to screw the United States”.

Exports

In 2024, Ireland exported €958m worth of food to the US and imported €371m worth of food, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.

Ireland exported €904m worth of beverages and tobacco there in 2024. CSO data shows that Ireland sent €786m worth of agricultural product stateside.

Trump also confirmed that on 2 April, the US will impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico.

Last month, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that “tariffs are taxes - bad for business, worse for consumers”.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered - they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” she said.

