Three water buffalo tested positive for foot-and-mouth disease near Berlin on Friday. \ Ramona Farrell.

A vaccine can be produced for the strain of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) detected in Germany.

Three water buffalo tested positive for the serotype O strain of foot-and-mouth in the state of Brandenburg on Friday 10 January.

Germany's Federal Research Institute for Animal Health, the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI), said that suitable vaccines against these viruses are available in the German FMD antigen bank.

"This FMD antigen bank was established specifically for cases such as the current outbreak," the institute said.

Once activated by the local government, the FMD antigen bank can produce the necessary vaccines within a few days.

Testing

In addition to the production of the appropriate vaccine, it is now essential to test all cloven-hoofed animals in the vicinity of the affected farm to determine the actual spread of the outbreak, the institute said.

"This will determine any further measures that may need to be taken, as well as whether and how to use a vaccine.

"In the case of FMD, it is important that the vaccine is precisely matched, as vaccines against other serotypes do not protect animals.

"To date, seven serotypes are known: O, A, C, Asia 1, SAT1, SAT2 and SAT3, which are divided into numerous subtypes and strains," it added.

Closely related FMD viruses are found in the Middle East and Asia, but the exact origin and route of entry into livestock is still unknown, even though the serotype is known.

The outbreak confirmed on Friday involved a herd of 14 buffalo, the remaining 11 buffalo have been culled and the carcases destroyed.

A movement ban on FMD susceptible species such as cattle, sheep, pigs and goats has been temporarily put in place in the state of Brandenburg.

Imports

The Netherlands and South Korea have banned imports from Germany until further notice.

According to Dutch authorities, around 3,600 calves have been imported into the Netherlands from Brandenburg in the last few weeks. With these spread across 125 veal units, the Dutch Minister for Agriculture Femke Marije Wiersma has banned all movements of calves within the country.

