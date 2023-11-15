An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has backed the agriculture sector to meet its ambitious climate-change emissions targets.

Speaking at the opening of the Agriculture and Climate Change: Science in Action conference in Dublin, the Taoiseach expressed confidence in the sector’s ability to meet its 25% reduction target.

“At 25%, the scale of the challenge for Irish farming and agriculture is significant and I don’t underestimate what it’s asking of the sector. However, I know that farmers and those working in the sector can and will rise to this challenge.”

Research

As part of the conference, awards of over €3.8m for researchers in four climate and agriculture research projects were announced.