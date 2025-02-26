“Land is absolutely the number one obstacle, it’s very challenging when people are coming as new entrants into the sector," said Tracey O'Connor. \ Claire Nash

Jim Cronin

Jim Cronin, Cronin’s Farm, Co Clare

“The challenge I face is imports because it’s a globalised product. We’re not competing against our neighbour in the next county, it’s against beans that are sourced in Sri Lanka.

“Their cost of production is much lower than ours so, somehow, we have to find a way of surviving/accommodating that. We are fairly well up there with some of the recent developments in this world.

“It’s no longer a rusty hoe on your knees; that’s not organic vegetable growing. It’s real farming clever.”

Padraig Fahy

Padraig Fahy, Beechlawn Organic Farm, Co Galway

“The industry would lack co-ordination to work together and supply the market. We can’t just turn to a bag or spray to deal with a problem, we need to anticipate it. Getting nutrients right in the beginning of the season; if you get plants off to a good start, that’s half the battle.

“We’ve got the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, industry, growers all facing in the same direction. They want the best for our industry, there’s no one pulling it back now.”

Tracey O'Connor

Tracey O’Connor, MTU Co Kerry

“Land is absolutely the number one obstacle, it’s very challenging when people are coming as new entrants into the sector.

“It is quite a challenge to present to somebody that… this will be their part-time job. It relegates it to hobby farming.

“It seems like a far-away dream for people because if Government ministers talk about it like a part-time job, then how can people who’ve never farmed as a business hope to think of it as part of their livelihood.”