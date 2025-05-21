“We’re watering crops through, which is less than ideal; you will never get the same quality and emergence as you would with natural rainfall.”

Many vegetable growers have been forced to irrigate crops due to the dry growing season.

Wexford grower John Dockrell and Kilkenny farmer Julian Hughes described the dry weather as “stressful” and 2025 as “one of the most challenging” spings yet.

Hughes said the last quality rainfall his farm experienced was in late April which caused its own problems.

“It’s been one of the most challenging springs in a long time to get crops to germinate evenly both through potential cap soils after what was a big slap of rain and since then, the lack of rain. We’ve been pumping water for three weeks now.

“We’re watering crops through, which is less than ideal; you will never get the same quality and emergence as you would with natural rainfall.”

Despite the challenges, each farmer explained how hot weather increases market demand for some vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes and carrots.

The dry weather has also improved farmer morale and made carrying out some field work easier.

In addition, Offaly-based organic farmer Philip Draper currently has carrots, parsnips, beetroots and potatoes sown but they have not grown enough to need watering.

He said the dry period has instead inhibited the growth of weeds.

“At this stage, there is enough moisture in the bed to germinate the crop. Having dry weather is actually very important for us from the point of view of weed control.”

However, Hughes added that: “Where you’re cultivating soil, you’re leaving them bake out in that heat; you’d want to be very careful because it turns to concrete very quickly.”