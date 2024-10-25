Vet Rachael Cushen, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, of Bluepool Veterinary Clinic, Kanturk, Co Cork, examining a sick cow for a local farmer in Kiskeam. \ Donal O' Leary

A survey has revealed that adults have significantly high levels of confidence in veterinary professionals.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has released the findings of a public trust survey, which was conducted in August 2024 by Ipsos Behaviour and Attitudes.

According to the survey, 94% of adults expressed trust in veterinary nurses, while 93% trust veterinary practitioners.

These trust levels surpass those of doctors and teachers, underscoring the high regard in which veterinary professionals are held across Ireland.

The findings also indicate that 80% of respondents agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard, with 79% expressing the same confidence in veterinary nurses.

Some 97% of people who have engaged veterinary services in the past year agree that veterinary practitioners are educated to a high standard.

Some of the key findings of the survey include:

77% agree vets play an important role in public health, including disease control, antibiotic resistance and managing emerging diseases.

64% agree that the VCI increases trust in the veterinary professions.

80% of adults who engaged veterinary services in the past year were very satisfied with the overall experience.

30% were unaware of veterinary practitioners’ role in food safety.

CEO and registrar of the VCI Niamh Muldoon commented: “The results of this survey reinforce the vital contribution of veterinary professionals to both animal and public health in Ireland.

Awareness

"However, the findings also highlight the need for greater public awareness of the role of veterinary practitioners in keeping our food safe and the impact this has on Ireland’s farming sector and food exports. Our commitment remains to ensure the highest standards of veterinary care, education, and public safety."

The survey gathered face-to-face responses from 1,014 adults across the country at 63 randomly selected locations nationwide between 1 and 13 August 2024, using quotas reflecting Ireland’s adult population in terms of gender, age, social class and geographic region.

VCI is the statutory body responsible for regulating veterinary medicine and nursing in the Republic of Ireland.