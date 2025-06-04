A Mullingar-based vet was suspended for a period of 12 months in relation to professional misconduct while carrying out a TB test, the Veterinary Council of Ireland’s (VCI) report for 2024 shows.

It was alleged that Mr Stephen McGrath DVM, Curraghaboy, Ballynacargy, Mullingar, had not complied with the conditions under the Department of Agriculture’s bovine TB eradication programme.

In a report by VCI’s fitness-to-practise committee, it said that he failed to test adequately or at all one or more animals when conducting TB tests.

It claimed that he was “recording tag numbers and skin measurements for one or more animals in a tuberculosis test when they had not been tested adequately or at all”.

It also alleges that he was “recording that one or more animals had been tested when they had not been tested adequately or at all, and certifying to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine that he had completed the tuberculosis test as required”.

The fitness to practise committee made findings of professional misconduct in respect of the proven allegations and VCI directed that Mr McGrath would receive a year-long suspension.

VCI held 11 fitness to practise inquiries throughout 2024 — a total of three vets were suspended while a number were censured in their work going forward. The council also handed down a suspension in 2024 to Mr Hendrik Willem Offereins DVM, Kestrel Lodge, Lissyclearig, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

The allegations against Mr Offereins related to the importation of “unauthorised animal remedies contrary to the Animal Remedies regulations”.

These allegations were found proven and Mr Offereins received a six-month suspension.