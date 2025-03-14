South East Technological University (SETU) is seeking to employ a veterinary lecturer to focus specifically on farm animals.

SETU has said that the overall objective of this position is to contribute to the design, development and delivery of the college's new veterinary medicine undergraduate programme, which will be open to students from September 2026.

The programme will be taught from the Waterford campus, in conjunction with Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College.

SETU has said it required the successful candidate to contribute their evidence-based veterinary medicine knowledge and skills to the development, teaching and assessment strategies for our programme.

'Lasting contribution'

"SETU is seeking a highly motivated individual with personal drive and ambition, dedicated to making a significant and lasting contribution to animal welfare, our learners and the veterinary sector and to the development of the university and the furtherance of its core values," SETU has said.

SETU is also seeking a small animal veterinary lecturer to work in the school of science and computing.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will also be offering a new veterinary medicine course in September 2026.

While ATU had expected the bachelor of veterinary medicine and surgery (BVMS) programme to be in place for September 2025, a decision was made in late January to allow additional time for the construction of further facilities required for the programme.