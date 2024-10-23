Project Engage, focused on reducing the use of antibiotics on farms. \ Donal O'Leary

All vets will be required to use the electronic system when issuing a prescription to farmers from 13 January 2025 onwards.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has signed off on the date from which the new National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) will be in operation.

Farmers will be receiving electronic prescriptions from their vet in place of paper prescriptions from this date also.

All veterinary medicinal products (with the exception of antiparasitics) will be required to be prescribed and dispensed using the electronic system.

Minister McConalogue said the mid-January commencement date will provide clarity to those in the industry prescribing and dispensing veterinary medicines and he hopes all stakeholders will work together to ensure the successful introduction of the NVPS.

“The NVPS provides a real opportunity to deliver on the Department’s strategy to protect human and animal health and welfare through enhanced oversight of prescribing practices, as well as supporting and optimising potential to secure access to new markets or retaining others, whilst meeting European regulatory requirements,” the Minister said.

Dosing

The requirement for a prescription for antiparasitics will be introduced in June 2025 and after that, all must be prescribed using the electronic system.