The public consultation is now open and will run until Friday 3 December.

The views of the public are being sought on how a national park in Co Kerry, that includes the Conor Pass, should be managed.

Minister of State for nature Malcolm Noonan, whose brief has responsibility for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), has opened a public consultation on the future of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí.

Members of the public, groups and organisations across the country are invited to have their say.

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí - also called the Kerry Seas Park - is Ireland’s first marine national park.

It is made up of more than 77,000ac of lands and seas in public ownership around Corca Dhuibhne and the Dingle peninsula.

Public view

Opening the public consultation, Minister Noonan said as national parks are in public ownership, the views of the public on how these parks should be managed need to be heard by policymakers.

“The responses to this national public consultation will help to shape the future management of Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, over the coming years, so that we can protect the unique treasure of nature and heritage within the páirc now and for future generations," he said.

The public consultation is now open and will run until Friday 3 December.

To contribute to the public consultation, members of the public can complete a short online survey in English or Irish, login here or email a written submission of up to 3,000 words to PNMCconsultation@npws.gov.ie.