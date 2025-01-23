Nofence - employing 70 between Norway, the UK, Ireland and Spain - has sold more than 100,000 collars across Europe.

Virtual fencing company Nofence has improved the lifetime of its cattle collars to last over a nine-month grazing season.

The company, founded by goat farmer Oscar Hovde in Norway in 2011, said that the collar will require a single charge, depending on usage patterns, for smaller livestock.

The company can offer a cattle collar at a price of €339, with subscription fees waived for one year.

This comes with an extended five-year warranty (up from two years) to products bought in Ireland from 2024 onwards.

Nofence CEO Joachim Kähler said the company strives to bring the most attractive offer to livestock farmers.

“This move not only reflects our confidence in the quality of our product, but also that Nofence seeks to support farmers in the vital and challenging work they do each day.

“Additionally, the price reduction is another step toward ensuring that this transformative technology is more attainable for Irish farmers.”

Virtual fence

The ‘virtual’ fenced animal grazing areas are managed by using a GPS collar, which communicates with an app using a mobile network.

When an animal crosses the virtual boundary, a warning sound is played, but if they ignore the sound, they will get a mild electrical shock.

Livestock can be trained on to the technology over a five- to 10-day training period, depending on variables such as the breed and age of the animal.

