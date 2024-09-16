Tickets will only be available at the gate if the event is not sold out. The gate price is €30.

A ticket to this year’s National Ploughing Championships will cost €25 per adult if they are bought online.

Patrons aged over 66 looking to attend the event can buy their ticket for €20 online.

Tickets will only be available at the gate if the event is not sold out and the gate price is €30 for all entrants.

The Ploughing is very popular with secondary school students and the cost for a single ticket is €20. This drops to €15 for groups of 10 or more. Group bookings must be done through the schools.

For the 2023 event, over 90% of tickets for the Ploughing were sold online and this was up from 70% in 2022.

Tickets will be scanned at entry and visitors to the event are advised to print their ticket or screenshot the ticket barcode on their mobile device to avoid delays at the gates.

Children under the age of 12 are free, but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets purchased are non-refundable and the public is advised that tickets are valid for their selected day of choice only.

For example, if you buy a ticket for Tuesday it cannot be used on Wednesday or Thursday of the event.

Tickets will be sent to your email address and the NPA said to allow up to two hours for e-tickets to arrive, especially during busy ticket buying periods.

The event opens to the public at 9am each day and tickets can be bought online at NPA.ie.