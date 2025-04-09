Professor Frank O'Mara, Teagasc director, Noel Grealish TD, Minister of State with special responsibility for research, Professor Donagh Berry, VistaMilk director, Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, and Dr Siobhán Roche, Research Ireland. \ O'Gorman Photography

Phase two of the €26.2m Vista Milk research centre at Teagasc Moorepark is set to recruit 130 people over the next six years.

The research centre is focused on integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor systems and mathematical modelling into real-world farming and food processing uses.

The new phase was launched by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for research Noel Grealish last week.

The minister said the €8.66m funding from his department was its single largest investment in a research centre.

“I firmly believe that if the average consumer could see the science and innovation that underpins the regular food sector, it would really blow them away. This is a modern sector, a sector at the cutting edge of research and innovation, and one which we can be really proud of as a country,” said Minister Heydon.

Minister Grealish added that the centre attracted “some of the brightest minds in agriculture”.

The centre also has over 50 industry partners, ranging from local businesses to foreign direct investment from multinational companies.