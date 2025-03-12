Just over 58,000 calf samples were received into the lab over the last week \ Donal O' Leary

This last week has seen a reduction in the volume of samples going through Weatherbys’ genotyping lab.

Just over 58,000 calf samples were received into the lab over the last week, compared to over 89,000 the week previous.

As of Tuesday 11 March 2025, 432,612 samples have been received in the lab. This also marks the one millionth calf genotyped since the start of the National Genotyping Programme.

The average time from birth to sample being received in the lab was 8.3 days, up from eight days the previous week. The average time a sample spent in the lab was 4.3 days, up from 4.2 days.

The average turnaround time from birth to passport being issued remains at 13 days.

If farmers find that they are running low on envelopes, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) advises that they should contact their nominated tag supplier to order more.