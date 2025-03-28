The average time a sample spent in the lab last week was four days. \ Donal O'Leary

The number of DNA samples arriving at the genotyping lab for testing has eased off as calving nears an end on many farms across the country.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), 39,587 calf samples were received into the lab over the last week.

This is compared with over 90,000 samples in one week during peak calving in February.

Despite significantly lower number of samples arriving for testing, the average turnaround time from birth to passport being issued this week is 13.3 days. This is relatively unchanged from the turnaround time during the busier periods.

The average time from birth to sample being received in the lab was 9.9 days and the average time a sample spent in the lab last week was four days.

The ICBF has reminded farmers that the turnaround times highlighted above are averages. Some samples will go through the process faster and some will go through slower.

As calving slows down, the ICBF has said that it may be sufficient for samples to be sent once per week.

Ordering tags

If running low on envelopes, farmers should contact their nominated tag supplier to order more.

Farmers who are accepted into the national genotyping programme will only be able to order the specific double tissue tags from their chosen tag supplier. The farmer’s contribution will equate to approximately €6/animal.

Agritags, Cormac Tagging, Datamars and Mullinahone Co-op are all suppliers of double tissue tags.

To date in 2025, according to the ICBF, 519,830 samples have been received in the lab at Weatherbys Ireland for genotyping.