President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said she will propose that the sustainable use regulation (SUR) on plant protection be scrapped and redrawn.

The SUR would give legal backing to the Farm to Fork strategy’s aim of cutting the EU’s pesticide usage in half by 2030 and also impose pesticide reduction targets on member states.

Speaking at a plenary this Tuesday, von der Leyen said “the SUR proposal has become a symbol of polarisation”.

“It has been rejected by the European Parliament. There is no progress anymore in the Council either.

“So, we have to do something. That is why I will propose to the college to withdraw this proposal. But of course, the topic stays,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that going forward a “different approach” to the SUR under a new proposal is needed.

“To move forward, more dialogue and a different approach is needed.

“And on this basis, the Commission could make a new proposal with much more matured content and with the stakeholders together,” she said.

In November 2023, the European Parliament voted to completely reject the sustainable use regulation (SUR).

Bottom-up approach

In her speech at the conclusion of the European Council meetings, Von der Leyen said farmers need “generous incentives” for nature protection measures they carry out.

“Nature conservation can only be successful through a bottom-up and incentive-based approach, because only if our farmers can live off their land will they invest in the future.

“And only if we achieve our climate and environmental goals together, will farmers be able to continue to make a living,” she added.

