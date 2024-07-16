A warning has been issued by gardaí urging the public to be vigilant of people calling to their homes in an attempt to scam them out of money.

Laois-Offaly crime prevention officer sergeant Graham Kavanagh has asked people to have conversations with those who are older and vulnerable in their communities about people being targeted by thieves posing as gardaí.

“Remind them that gardaí do not call looking to check to see if your money is counterfeit and take it from you,” he said.

Sergeant Kavanagh added that there have been incidents recently in the Ballyroan and Ballybrittas areas of Laois.

“If anyone calls to the door offering goods and services and you don’t know them, don’t engage,” he advised.

Prevented

The crime prevention officer added that similar incidents took place in November 2022.

However, a text alert was sent in relation to people purporting to be gardaí calling to people’s doors, preventing two such scams.