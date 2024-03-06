Intense pressure is expected to come on hauliers over the coming weeks to deliver fertiliser, as orders are shoehorned into a very tight window of opportunity.

Farmers could be left waiting two weeks to get what they’ve ordered if movement doesn’t ramp up another gear, industry sources claim.

“We’ve done nothing for the last three months...farmers are going to have to get their orders in. There’s going to be logistical problems arising at the manufacturing plant, as well as from a haulage point of view. There’s also the added problem of Kerry transferring all their business to Grassland – that’s going to create logistical problems as well,” a merchant in the mid-west told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Historically, one-quarter of all fertiliser sales are moved by the end of February. It is estimated, however, that just 6% to 7% of what’s normally sold has been shifted to date.

Fertiliser sales were down 83% for quarter one of this current trading season (1 October to 31 December 2023), according to Department of Agriculture figures.

“While in the last few days the thing has picked up a bit, we’ve very little sold in comparison to other years.

“We’ve been told that the train is coming but no one knows when it’s going to hit. We’re stocking the branches at the minute because we don’t think the drivers will be able to cope when it explodes,” a Munster-based merchant said.

Kerry deal

The Kerry-Grassland Agro tie up has also caused concern for merchants and co-ops drawing fertiliser from Grassland Agro’s factory in Limerick.

It is understood that Kerry suppliers were told that if they come under pressure for fertiliser, they will get first preference at the Limerick plant over other merchant customers.