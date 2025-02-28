Around 200 secondary school students travelled to Tullamore Farm as part of Agri Aware’s Farm Walk and Talk series.

The event, aimed at students studying agriculture science, took place at the Irish Farmers Journal Demonstration Farm on Thursday.

Agri Aware, alongside event partners Teagasc, and the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science delivered talks and demonstrations on all elements of the Leaving Certificate agriculture science curriculum at the event.

There will be 14 more events held in agricultural colleges across the country as part of the Farm Walk and Talk series.

Watch below to see how the event at Tullamore Farm went:

