It's all systems go at day two of the Balmoral Show. Keith Williamson is putting the finishing touches on his Charolais-cross heifer in the Logan Hall. /Shanon Kinahan

Day two of the 155th annual Balmoral Show is just kicking off.

Wednesday was an absolute cracker of a day, with quality far exceeding all expectations. Day one was all about pedigrees, while Thursday is all about commercial cattle on the famous cattle lawns.

In terms of the cattle judging, the commercial cattle are always a highlight, attracting spectators from all corners of the country.

It’s day 2 and preparations are underway once again @balmoralshow ?? Judging in the commercial rings is kicking off at 10am and this is certainly set to be a cracker of a day?? Follow @FJ_Pedigree for updates! @farmersjournal @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/LmawrjCh24 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 16, 2024

There are also beef performance classes taking place, with inter-breed stock judging to follow later in the morning.

Tracy Jones from Powys is officiating over today's hotly contested classes and if one thing is for sure, these commercial classes are going to draw a massive crowd of spectators.

James Boyd and Gareth Corrie preparing their heifer ahead of the commercial cattle judging at day two of the Balmoral Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Back in the sheep rings, it’s the turn of the mule sheep in the morning, followed by the judging of Blue Texel, Kerryhill, Dutch Spotted, Rouge de L’Ouest, North Country Cheviot and Berrichon sheep in the afternoon.

We’re back on the cattle lawns for Day 2 in Balmoral. Today it’s the turn of the commercial cattle section with some big money animals out to be judged on the rings today. Stay tuned for updates and follow all the action on https://t.co/B58bv2SqtV. @farmersjournal @balmoralshow pic.twitter.com/q9Et5ILrQV — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 16, 2024

Judges in the sheep rings will see Hamish Currie officiate over the Blue Texel classes, Brian Davies over the Dutch Spotted, Chris Adamson over the Kerryhill, Jeremy Metianu over the Rouge, Jonnie Campbell over the North Country Cheviot and Carl Gwynne over the Berrichon.

Adam Woods, Niamh Murphy and I will be bringing you all the latest from the around the show, so stay tuned on farmersjournal.ie for updates.

Don’t forget if you’re at the show, pop over to the rings to meet the livestock team or the rest of the team on the Irish Farmers Journal stand B42.