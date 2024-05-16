It's all about the commercial cattle here in Balmoral, with a packed ringside watching well-known Welsh woman Tracey Jones pick out her winners in some very big classes.
What a spectacle?? it’s a long time since I’ve seen a class like this! Commercial cattle pairs class packed with some of the most even pairs I’ve ever seen?? JCB Commercials on top in this one?? @balmoralshow @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/Y8bR7cPqKs— Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 16, 2024
Southern-bred cattle featured heavily in a number of the classes.
The commercial female champion Dancing Queen came from the renowned JCB Commercials team, who made the purchase from Graham Caroway at the Carrick Winter Fair last November for €11,500.
JCB commercials also took home a red rosette in the mid weight heifer class with their Limousin-cross heifer Miss Daisy.
This Idol daughter was purchased for €10,100 at the Carrick Winter Fair last November from well-known fatstock breeder Sean Ramsbottom.
In a huge day for the JCB team, they also took home the best commercial pair with their Idol heifers, once again bred by Laois native Sean Ramsbottom.
It’s a red rosette for Laois here in @balmoralshow with the heifer bred by Sean Ramsbottom taking 1st prize. She was purchased in Carrick last November at the winter fair by JCB commercials for €10,100. @farmersjournal @FJNorth pic.twitter.com/tNaQ8yW6AK— Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 16, 2024
It’s another red rosette for a Carrick heifer for JCB commercials. This heifer cost over 10k as well. @balmoralshow. She’s done on to take the female championship as well in a big achievement for the JCB team. @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/TxbjV8X0uH— Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) May 16, 2024
The junior female champion and reserve overall champion in the commercial section was a young July-born heifer from the Cochrane family, Ginger Nut, who had plenty of eyes watching her in the ring as she oozed style as she danced around the ring.
The Cochranes kept up their winning ways when their Charolais-cross bullock Bert was tapped out third in a competitive bullock class.
Male section
In the first of the steer classes, the top spot was claimed by Richard Black with his Limousin-cross bullock Bobby Joe. Second prize in this class was claimed by the Gormley Bros with their March 2023-born bullock Zeus.
