Dancing Queen from the JCB Commercials team was the supreme commercial champion. /Shanon Kinahan

It's all about the commercial cattle here in Balmoral, with a packed ringside watching well-known Welsh woman Tracey Jones pick out her winners in some very big classes.

What a spectacle?? it’s a long time since I’ve seen a class like this! Commercial cattle pairs class packed with some of the most even pairs I’ve ever seen?? JCB Commercials on top in this one?? @balmoralshow @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/Y8bR7cPqKs — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) May 16, 2024

Southern-bred cattle featured heavily in a number of the classes.

JCB Commercials had the champion pairs in the commercial ring in Balmoral. \Shanon Kinahan

The commercial female champion Dancing Queen came from the renowned JCB Commercials team, who made the purchase from Graham Caroway at the Carrick Winter Fair last November for €11,500.

Lucy Rodgers leads out Miss Daisey, the mid weight heifer champion from the JCB Commercials team in Balmoral. \Shanon Kinahan

JCB commercials also took home a red rosette in the mid weight heifer class with their Limousin-cross heifer Miss Daisy.

This Idol daughter was purchased for €10,100 at the Carrick Winter Fair last November from well-known fatstock breeder Sean Ramsbottom.

The Ramsbottom family with the two Limouisn-cross Trueman Idol heifers that were tapped forward as the pairs champions from the JCB Commercial team. \Shanon Kinahan

In a huge day for the JCB team, they also took home the best commercial pair with their Idol heifers, once again bred by Laois native Sean Ramsbottom.

The junior female champion and reserve overall champion in the commercial section was a young July-born heifer from the Cochrane family, Ginger Nut, who had plenty of eyes watching her in the ring as she oozed style as she danced around the ring.

Matthew Cochrane with Ginger Nut, the junior female champion, reserve female champion and reserve overall commercial champion at Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

The Cochranes kept up their winning ways when their Charolais-cross bullock Bert was tapped out third in a competitive bullock class.

Male section

In the first of the steer classes, the top spot was claimed by Richard Black with his Limousin-cross bullock Bobby Joe. Second prize in this class was claimed by the Gormley Bros with their March 2023-born bullock Zeus.