A video highlighting safety in relation to farm construction and working at height was launched at the BEEF2024 open day in Teagasc, Grange, on Wednesday 26 June.

The video focuses on approaches to safely manage on-farm construction and farm maintenance projects.

The production is part of a ‘managing farm health and safety’ series of 18 videos, which outline best practice for farm health and safety topics.

The video was produced by Teagasc health and safety specialist advisers in association with FBD Insurance and the Farm Safety Partnership advisory committee to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Launching the video, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon said: “There are a number of important considerations when it comes to health and safety around farm construction projects and working at height.

"This video not only clearly highlights the hazards, but also provides practical tips and advice for farmers on managing safety during construction work and work at heights on the farm.

"It also emphasises the importance of using competent skilled contractors who have appropriate training, equipment and methods to carry out the work safely.”

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said that Teagasc strongly recognises the importance of farmers taking the time to plan work around farm construction and tasks that involves work at heights.

"This video will be an excellent resource to help farmers understand their responsibilities associated with management of safety during farm construction or work at height.

"It will also be an excellent resource for Teagasc advisers and educators to help them highlight the importance of safety management to farmers during this work," he said.

Planning

Advanced planning, according to FBD risk manager Ciaran Roche, is very important together with ensuring only trained, skilled and competent people with the correct equipment carry out the task.

HSA inspector for farm safety Martina Gormley welcomed the launch of this important video and encouraged all farmers to view and consider its content in relation to their work practices.

Martina stated: “The Health and Safety Authority has reported that 24 people lost their lives on Irish farms over the last 10 years linked to falls from heights.

"This video highlights the responsibility farmers have to manage safety during farm construction and when working at a height. It also provides information on when farmers must legally appoint a project supervisor design process (PSDP) and project supervisor construction stage (PSCS).

"By appointing a PSDP and PSCS, it passes on the responsibilities of the safety management of the project to them. It helps to reduce the likelihood of accidents on projects.

"Making these appointments helps to protect farmers against possible prosecution in the event of an accident during an on-farm construction project."