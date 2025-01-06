A video on social media shows a Claas tractor towing the milk tanker on a frozen road in Wolfhill, Co Laois. / via Carlow Weather on X.

Three farmers have been praised for helping to rescue a Tirlán milk tanker that was stuck in the snow over the weekend.

A video was sent in to Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly which shows a Claas tractor towing the milk tanker on a frozen road in Wolfhill, Co Laois.

Met Éireann had issued an orange snow/ice warning for eight counties in parts of Munster and Leinster on Saturday and Sunday and warned of “significant snowfall accumulations” which could lead to difficult travelling conditions.

A message from Wolfhill Laois: “Thanks to Cathal, Eánna and Patrick for keeping the Julian’s milk moving” fair play lads! pic.twitter.com/6WZFu2bTBj — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 5, 2025

Social media users have commended the farmers who came to the aid of this tanker driver who was stuck in the challenging conditions.

One user wrote “God bless our farmers”, while another said “This is how Irish people should deal with problems. No whining, no government or state interference. Adults fixing their own problems by helping each other.”

Forecast

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide snow/ice warning that will run until noon on Tuesday, 7 January as well as extending a nationwide low temperature warning until Thursday, 9 January.

The national forecaster has said that Tuesday will be another very cold day with sunshine and further scattered wintry showers, mainly in the west and north of the country.

Frost and ice will persist in some areas all day with highest temperatures of 5°C and moderate northwest winds.

Tuesday night will be bitterly cold with severe frost as minimum temperatures range from -8°C to -3°C in light westerly or variable winds, according to Met Éireann.

Areas of freezing fog will develop in some areas leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

Wednesday will continue to be very cold with areas of ice and freezing fog lingering in some areas throughout the day.

There will be maximum afternoon temperatures from -3°C to +3°C in mostly light westerly winds with further wintry showers in the north and northwest.