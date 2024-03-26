Over 100 tractors were involved in Tuesday's demonstration in Brussels as European agriculture ministers meet.

Farmers have taken to the streets of Brussels with their tractors again, as European Union agriculture ministers meet on Tuesday 26 March.

This is the third protest held by farmers in Belgium's capital city since the start of the year following previous demonstrations on 1 February and 26 February.

Cheap non-EU imports, over-regulation, high costs and low incomes are among the reasons farmers are protesting.

Signs reading: "Let us live from our work" were tacked to the front of tractors as they caused significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday.

Farmers are making their presence felt on the streets of Brussels today just outside the home of the Commission’s DG AGRI - who leads work on EU farming subsidies - and just a few doors down from where EU agriculture ministers are meeting pic.twitter.com/ObQrhyzKhp — Natasha Foote (@NatashaFoote) March 26, 2024

Slurry

Farmers sprayed water on the streets and offloaded slurry and dung from tankers on Tuesday morning, blocking several access roads.

According to reports, traffic came to a halt along Rue de la Loi, one of the busiest roads in Brussels.

Like that moment when Harry Potter and Voldemort’s wands meet and cancel each other out pic.twitter.com/Hh8mVfoT3E — Natasha Foote (@NatashaFoote) March 26, 2024

London protest

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, hundreds of British farmers and their tractors descended on central London to protest over cheap imports and post-Brexit trade deals.

Farmers made their way past the houses of parliament and stormed the Westminster area of the city.

Farmers held banners which read: "Save British farming" and chanted "no farmers no food" as they made their way past parliament.