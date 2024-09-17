The fine weather brought patrons from all corners of the country to the Ploughing site this year.

Thousands of people descended on Ratheniska, Co Laois on Tuesday morning for the first day of Ploughing 2024.

The fine weather brought visitors from all corners of the country to the site which is located just outside the rural village of Stradbally.

Some left home as early as 4am while others only had a 45-minute journey to get to the site.

Dairy farmers Dan and Lily Stackpoole from Athea in west Limerick told the Irish Farmers Journal that they come most years, depending on the weather.

"We come nearly every year - we enjoy the day out. If the weather is bad we wouldn't come at all. We left at about a quarter past five, if you don't come early you'd be caught in traffic and you might be all day on the road."

While some patrons come to buy machinery or do business, others simply come for the day away from the farm.