Jack Murphy, Tallow, Co Waterford, harvesting late into the evening for Dermot and Ted O'Leary, Curraglass, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Winter barley harvest has kicked off in parts of the country this week, as crops become ready and the weather dries up.

More harvesting is expected over the weekend, with Met Éireann expecting a combination of dry conditions, sunny spells and scattered showers over the weekend.

Highest temperatures will reach 20°C in parts of the country.

See below Jack Murphy from Tallow, Co Waterford, harvesting Integral six-row and Tardis two-row winter barley for Dermot and Ted O’Leary in Curraglass, Co Cork.

This week, we reported that the country’s total tillage area is back 1% this year, while there has been an almost 30% decrease in winter cereals. The overall area of crops to be harvested in 2024 is 334,450ha.

