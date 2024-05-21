The fine spell of weather came to an abrupt end across much of the country on Tuesday as thunderstorms rolled in.

Tuesday witnessed heavy downpours across much of the country, with spot flooding reported from Donegal to Wexford.

A status yellow thunder warning was issued by Met Éireann to cover all counties apart from Kerry until 9pm Tuesday.

Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford will remain under a status orange warning until 8pm Tuesday.

The national forecaster has warned of potential damage to power lines and very difficult travel conditions in the southeast.

Teagasc’s agricultural catchments programme recorded 26.6mm of rainfall over a single hour at Castledockerell, Co Wexford.

The catchment has witnessed 32.2mm of rainfall up to 4pm on Tuesday.

Heavy showers and strong hail were also reported over much of the midlands and southeast, with lightning striking in numerous counties.

Parts of Wexford experienced flash flooding, including Ballycarney, where some roads were left impassible to traffic.

A video from Ballycarney in Wexford showing flash flooding after thunderstorm hit. pic.twitter.com/ROYVy4uuXw — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 21, 2024

However, other parts of the same county have 0mm of rain recorded up to 5pm Tuesday.