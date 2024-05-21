Tuesday witnessed heavy downpours across much of the country, with spot flooding reported from Donegal to Wexford.
A status yellow thunder warning was issued by Met Éireann to cover all counties apart from Kerry until 9pm Tuesday.
Counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford will remain under a status orange warning until 8pm Tuesday.
Mighty ?? pic.twitter.com/3fWPjKkgiv— Stephen Robb (@StephenRobbDL) May 21, 2024
The national forecaster has warned of potential damage to power lines and very difficult travel conditions in the southeast.
Teagasc’s agricultural catchments programme recorded 26.6mm of rainfall over a single hour at Castledockerell, Co Wexford.
The catchment has witnessed 32.2mm of rainfall up to 4pm on Tuesday.
Regular thunder and lightning ?? over @DurrowLaois this morning, still ongoing! @MetEireann @CarlowWeather pic.twitter.com/negYQiFuNa— LaoisWeather (@LaoisWeather) May 21, 2024
Heavy showers and strong hail were also reported over much of the midlands and southeast, with lightning striking in numerous counties.
Parts of Wexford experienced flash flooding, including Ballycarney, where some roads were left impassible to traffic.
A video from Ballycarney in Wexford showing flash flooding after thunderstorm hit. pic.twitter.com/ROYVy4uuXw— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 21, 2024
However, other parts of the same county have 0mm of rain recorded up to 5pm Tuesday.
SHARING OPTIONS: