Italian land artist Dario Gambarin has drawn a huge Eiffel Tower in a field using a tractor and plough.
Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin has drawn a massive Eiffel Tower over several fields in recognition of the upcoming Paris Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Olyp7a8dn8— The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2024
The field art was done in Castagnaro in the province of Verona, Italy, in celebration of the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Gambarin used a 2ac field for the ‘freehand’ artwork.
He has previously done other large-scale ploughing pieces such as portraits of Picasso, John F Kennedy and Pope Francis.
