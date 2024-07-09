Italian land artist Dario Gambarin has drawn a huge Eiffel Tower in a field using a tractor and plough.

The field art was done in Castagnaro in the province of Verona, Italy, in celebration of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Gambarin used a 2ac field for the ‘freehand’ artwork.

He has previously done other large-scale ploughing pieces such as portraits of Picasso, John F Kennedy and Pope Francis.