Michael Connell Inchboffin co Westmeath. Farming a dozen cattle on the island which is in Loch Ree. Inhertied from his uncle who was the last inhabitant of the island ( who passed away in 2018) Photographed for a MFW feature Oct 2024 with Rachael Donovan / Claire Nash
Gerard Sheridan photographed on his Farm in Mayo for the IFJ Ploughing Supplement. Also photographed alongside his Dad Paddy Sheridan who will be also competing this year ( the oldest competitor) \ Claire Nash
Tourists watch as field work continues on wet ground near the dark hedges tourist attraction in Co Antrim. \ Claire Nash
Taoiseach Simon Harris grooms Dairy Heifer Hallow Denver Twizzle owned by Philip Jones from Gorey in Co Wexford at the Virginia Show ahead of her taking part in this years Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition which is now in its 41st year. \ Philip Doyle
Sunrises on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Champions. \ Philip Doyle
Beef and sheep farmer William Monagle checks on his suckler cows on a sunny morning just outside Killea in Co. Donegal. A relieving dry week has seen thousands of suckler cows turned out across the country with spring 2024 well and truly banished to the history books. \ Philip Doyle
