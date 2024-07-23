Farmers should prepare for a seven-month winter from now on, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned.

Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal’s Suckler and Sheep Open Day at Tullamore Farm, Minister McConalogue said the most recent wet winter and spring needs to be the new "benchmark" for farmers.

“That seven-month winter we just had has to be the benchmark for the future.

Minister @McConalogue addressed the crowd at our discussion forum ahead of the launch of our @KPMG report on the economic impact of changing agri policies on farming. pic.twitter.com/QVM8WnKz9H — Irish Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) July 23, 2024

“We need to be sure that our agricultural sector has the level of fodder available and buffers in place to be able to withstand that.

“Thankfully we were able to do that last year. Despite the fact that it was very long, there was enough fodder in the country to ensure that was the case in the end,” he said.

Housed

The minister added that livestock farmers experienced a “really challenging and unprecedented long winter”, with cattle housed in some areas from early October to late April.

“It put a strain on the start of this year in terms of output and weight gain, in terms of productivity. It has been followed by a 10% reduction in growth and significant challenges in relation to preparing and being able to save fodder as well.

“That’s something we all have to be very cognisant of as we go towards the end of the year. I know everyone is working massively hard and needs to continue to do that to make sure we are prepared for the next winter and spring ahead,” he said.

Scheme suspension

Last week Minister McConalogue moved to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) for 2024.

The minister said this was done “to ensure there is as much fodder in the country as possible this winter and spring, too”.

The Sheep and Suckler Open Day at the Irish Farmers Journal’s demonstration farm in Tullamore was attended by over 2,100 people on Tuesday 23 July.

Minister McConalogue was speaking ahead of the launch of a KPMG report for the Irish Farmers Journal on the economic impact of a 25% reduction in emissions, CAP changes and loss of nitrates derogation at the open day.