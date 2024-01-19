Data presented as part of Bord Bia’s meat marketing seminar in Naas on Friday 19 January shows that suckler registrations dropped by a massive 60,000 in 2023, a 7.4% drop on 2022 registrations. This represents the largest ever drop in suckler cow numbers in the country.

Meanwhile dairy calf registrations increased by 18,000 or 1.1% in 2023. Suckler cow numbers now stand at 821,387 cows, a drop of 5.1% in 2023.

The increasing proportion of Ireland’s beef production coming from the dairy herd is causing the industry some concern along with lower confirmation and fat scores evident again in 2023. O and P grade steers now make up 60% of the national production.

Fat score

Another issue that has arisen in 2023 is the rise in the number of animals being slaughtered at fat score 2, an 8% rise between 2021 and 2023. The last 12 months has also seen the highest ever proportion of P grade cows at 65%.

The proportion of steers grading a fat score 3 has also dropped 3% in 2023. Carcase weights have also continued to drop as a result of younger finishing ages, a higher proportion of the national kill coming from the dairy herd and an increase in the cow kill in 2023.

Steers saw a 4kg drop, heifer carcase weights were back 5kg, young bulls back 10kg, cows back 8kg and bulls back 8kg. The average cow carcase weight in 2023 came in at 295kg. The total Irish cattle kill reduced by 2% in 2023, a drop of 38,702 head.

The prime cattle kill saw the biggest fall of 45,769 head, a drop of 4% while the cow kill saw an increase of 1% in 2023, up 4861 head in 2023.

Rupert Claxton from GIRA outlines international meat markets in 2024. AUS beef quota into UK up 43,000 tonnes in 2024.

Beef exports to the UK saw the largest increase in 2023, up 10% in value in 2023 and now account for 47% of beef exports.

The European market reduced by 2% in value in 2023 making up 47% of Irish beef exports in 2023. International beef exports stood at 5% in 2023, a reduction of 24% in 2023.

Mark Zieg from Bord Bia outlines some of the highlights of the beef trade in 2023.

Opening the conference on Friday morning, Minister Martin Heydon heralded Ireland’s ability to regain access to the Chinese market for Irish beef this week.

Three trade missions will take place in 2024, the USA in March, China in September and South East Aisa towards the end of the year.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole pointed to a “steady” 2023 in terms of meat exports with beef exports up 2% in 2023 as a result of an increase in value. Live exports were up 13% in 2023.

Jim also commented on the PGI status of Irish beef “We will be leveraging this status in 2024 and concentrate our efforts to communicate this status to consumers in quarter 1 of 2024.

Colm Hayes, assistant secretary general at the Department of Agriculture and Food explained that getting access to the South Korean market for Irish beef was a key priority for his department in 2024.

“We are in the final stages of getting access to the South Korea market and we would be hopeful that we will be able to export Irish beef to South Korea in 2024,” he said.