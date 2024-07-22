The volumetric charges for band 1 (<1,000meteres squared) are to increase by 15% from €1.87meters squared to €2.19meters squared.

The proposed increase in water charges will be an undue cost on farmers using a small amount of water, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said one of the guiding principles of the tariff framework is that it should be equitable and not unduly discriminate between customers.

“This is certainly not the case as the proposed increases nearly double the standing charges for water connections, which will place an excessive cost on farmers that use low volumes of water.

“The new tariffs will disproportionately impact farms that use low volumes of water and/or have multiple connections,” he said.

Proposals

The Commission for Regulation Utilities (CRU) is proposing a 47% increase on standing charges, increasing the charge from €43.02 to €83.02 per connection, due to be introduced 1 October 2024.

Murphy said the farms primarily impacted are extensive farming systems and the most financially vulnerable with average incomes of €15,000 per annum.

“These proposed increases come at a time when many farm families are under significant financial pressure.

“Given the economic vulnerability of these farms, the principle of full cost recovery is not justified.

“There are serious equity issues that have not been addressed in the proposed increases and they need to be reviewed,” he said.

Farmers goodwill around the development of the water infrastructure network, he added, will be seriously damaged without some recognition in this framework of the financial vulnerability of these farming systems and their ability to pay.