Rural businesses and farmers will face an increase of between €250 and €5,000 annually once the increases come into effect in October.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and rural development Martin Kenny TD has criticised the upcoming increase in water and wastewater costs announced by Uisce Éireann.

Deputy Kenny said: “Once again, this Government sits back quietly as another increase is set to hit rural communities. For many small farmers, this could be the final cost that forces them to walk away from the family farm.”

Difficulties

He highlighted that these farmers don’t want to leave the sector.

"However, for them to stay it must be viable. The increase in production costs and price volatility has led many to leave the sector or for their children to make the decision not to take over the family farm.

"Another arbitrary increase on top of these pre-existing difficulties, the looming fodder crisis and the recent increase in fuel costs could be the increase that pushes many farmers and small businesses to breaking point," he said.

Kenny said that the burdens placed continually on farmers and small rural businesses need to be taken seriously by this Government.