Farmers leasing land are being advised that it is their responsibility to make sure appropriate billing arrangements are in place for paying water bills.

Uisce Éireann has recommended that farmers should find out if charges are included with the lease agreement and if so, to ensure the water account associated with the land is in the name of the person leasing out the land.

If this is not the case, the person leasing the land is advised to set up a water account in their own name from the date the lease commences.

This account should be closed the day their lease ends, providing a closing meter reading and a name and address for the final bill.

Uisce Éireann said that farmers leasing or renting out land should follow the same approach by moving the account from their name into the name of whoever is leasing the land.

Uisce Éireann has the power to shut off water supply or take legal action in cases of non-payment of bills.