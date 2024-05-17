A c58ac farm and farmyard in Co Waterford has sold at auction for over €1m.

The grassland is at Carrowgarriff, Cappagh, near Dungarvan, and it was brought to the market by Brian Gleeson Auctioneers.

This is the latest in a number of farms in the county that have made high prices at auction.

Four bidders competed for the property in the auction held in the Park Hotel, Dungarvan. They made 17 bids, after which the farm was knocked down at €1,080,000.

The property included c54ac of good-quality grassland and c4ac of silver birch woodland.

Amenities

The yard has a three-bay hayshed, in need of some attention, plus a three-bay lean-to with a concrete floor.

There is also a concrete open yard area, a concrete silage slab and a crush for handling cattle.

“This beautiful farm was purchased in trust for a successful local farming family,” auctioneer Brian Gleeson said afterwards.

Sligo purchases

Meanwhile, in a busy auction in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, auctioneer Roger McCarrick sold two houses and two farms in seven different lots to seven different buyers.

Forty people registered to bid in the sale and they included individuals who travelled from Dubai, Holland and Spain.

The sale was for the representatives of the late John Doyle and consisted of a 20-year-old bungalow and an old farmhouse on 27ac at Cloonacool village, and a further 25ac at Carrentubber, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

Lot one was a three-bedroomed bungalow in Cloonacool village. It opened at €90,000, went on the market at €120,000 and sold at €141,000.

Lot two was 16ac of marginal land, with good road frontage, adjoining the River Moy. It opened at €70,000, went on the market at €90,000 and sold at €105,000, which was €6,562/acre.

Lot three was a semi-derelict farmhouse on c10.5ac of marginal land. According to the auctioneers, the main attraction of this property was its convenient location and a river called the Mad River, which runs through it, off the Ox Mountains, and onwards into the Moy. It sold for €223,000.

Lot four was 16ac with good road frontage and it attracted five bidders. It went on the market at €150,000 and sold at €260,000. This equated to €16,250/acre.

The other lots were small parcels of land. Lot five was 3.2ac with road frontage. It opened at €25,000, went on the market at €40,000 and sold at €85,000.

Lot six was 2.7ac with road frontage. It opened at €20,000, had four bidders, went on the market at €30,000 and sold at €70,000.

Lot seven was 3.6ac of mixed-quality land with road frontage. It opened at €10,000, went on the market at €15,000 and sold at €26,000.

Auctioneer Roger McCarrick said that a total of 198 bids were made for the seven lots that were sold.