Kate Curran took home the Teagasc / FBD student of the Year 2024 title. Pictured at the award ceremony, which took place on 21 May in the Castleknock hotel, Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc, Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chairman, Kate Curran and Michael Berkery, FBD Group chair.

Dairy farmer Kate Curran has been named the overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD student of the year 2024.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday 22 May in the Castleknock Hotel, Co Dublin.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry training programmes in 2024.

Kate, who completed the Level 6 specific purpose certificate in farming (distance education) at the Teagasc Kildalton College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny, also picked up the part-time and distance education category award.

Kate is currently farming alongside her husband Shane Fitzgerald and her father-in-law John on their dairy farm.

Category winners

The winner of the full-time agriculture category was Thomas O’Connor from Caherbreagh, Tralee, Co Kerry. He completed the Level 6 advanced certificate in agriculture (dairy herd management) in Pallaskenry Agricultural College, Co Limerick.

Tipperary native Niamh Duggan, from Ballinagranna, Carrick-on-Suir, took home the award for the full-time other land-based enterprises category.

She completed the Level 6 advanced certificate in horticulture (nursery stock production) in Kildalton Horticulture College.

According to Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy, the agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry sectors need a constant flow of new entrants to ensure knowledge of the latest technologies and science is brought on to farms.

“This year’s finalists epitomise the high calibre of students emerging from Teagasc education courses, bringing new dynamism into the sector. I congratulate each and every one of you,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon TD couldn’t make it on the day, but he sent his congratulations to the finalists.

“Well-educated young farmers are the future of the sector and I congratulate all the finalists on their achievement. The value of a quality agricultural education to the running of modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated,” said Minister Hayden.

Finalists

Dara Leahy, Crookstown, Co Cork.

Rosie O'Brien, Birr, Co Offaly.

Anne-Marie Kenny, Moville, Co Donegal.

Conor Murphy, Trim, Co Meath.

Adrian Gaynard, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Vanessa Tait, Rostellan, Co Cork.

Colm O’Reilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Noelle McCann, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Chélirs Brecq, Birr, Co Offaly.

Read more

Young Stock Podcast: dealing with grief and returning to farming