A Waterford residents' group has been granted leave for a judicial review of a proposed solar farm in their area.

Locals from Clonea Power, outside Carrick-on-Suir, are opposing BNRGN Mothel Ltd’s proposed 348-acre solar farm.

The Clonea/Mothel Solar Farm Action Group announced earlier this week: "As our case was heard this week in the High Court, we have been granted leave for our judicial review."

Planning permission for the solar farm was initially granted in 2023, but this decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The board subsequently granted permission, but this is now set to be challenged in the High Court.

The solar farm, which spans the townlands of Bishopstown, Bridgetown, Ballyhest and Ballyneale, initially received 324 submissions, most of which were objections.