The Kerry Agribusiness drivers were told in November 2023 their jobs were being made redundant. \ Domnick Walsh

Milk lorry drivers with between 29 and 45 years of service at Kerry Agribusiness who were made redundant said the company will not engage with them on their job losses.

Speaking with the Irish Farmers Journal, SIPTU shop steward for Kerry Agribusiness drivers Donie Foley said the company told the five drivers at a meeting on 3 November they were being made redundant.

A subsequent meeting was held on 9 November, which is the last official engagement the drivers had with the company on their compulsory redundancies.

“We were supposed to have a 30-day consultation period for the month of November and we only had two meetings.

The five milk lorry drivers, who are SIPTU members, began picketing Kerry Group, of which Kerry Agribusiness is a division, in Tralee on Wednesday morning. \ Domnick Walsh

“The company are saying they had a consultation period. It only lasted for two meetings, two days. They said they had no more to discuss with us after that.

'Big shock'

“It was a big shock to the system,” he said.

The drivers were initially told their trucks were to be off the road by 1 December 2023. This was then lengthened to the end of December 2023. The drivers’ last working day was 29 December 2023.

Foley said the drivers want Kerry Agribusiness to reverse their decision or “even to get into discussions with us”.

SIPTU said it will continue its strike until the decision to make the drivers redundant is reversed or the company agrees to consult with them. \ Domnick Walsh

“They don’t even want to talk to us about it. We’re still in the frame of mind that we want our jobs back and our jobs are actually still there.

“They’ll have to hire other contractors to do our work. Our work has not gone anywhere, the work is there.

“The farmers we were collecting, someone else is collecting them at the moment,” he said.

Strike

The five milk lorry drivers, who are SIPTU members, began picketing Kerry Group, of which Kerry Agribusiness is a division, in Tralee on Wednesday morning.

SIPTU said it will continue its strike until the decision to make the drivers redundant is reversed or the company agrees to consult with them.

The five drivers were the last directly employed milk collection drivers by Kerry Agribusiness. Over the years, this work was contracted out to hauliers.

\ Domnick Walsh

Foley, who has 35 years of service with Kerry Agribusiness, said when he started, there was 43 drivers directly employed by the company and “it dwindled down, bit by bit”.

“They went through natural wastage, people retiring, a few voluntary redundancies at different times,” he said.

‘Huge blow’

Foley said it was “a huge blow” to the drivers when they were told they were being made redundant before Christmas.

“We were telling them from the very start we were shocked and we want to keep our jobs.

“We’ve such long years of service, it’s very surprising for a company this big to be doing this to such a small group. There are only five of us drivers remaining.

“You can imagine Séamus Cronin, a man with 45 years’ service, he’s here since the foundation of the company, you could say.

“It’s a huge blow,” he said.

Foley added that it was unnecessary for Kerry Agribusiness to make the drivers redundant.

“There was no need at all to cut the five jobs. We were working seriously long hours for them.

“We were doing our work and they never had one word with any of these drivers about their work. There was never anything wanting,” he said.

Kerry comment

The Irish Farmers Journal contacted Kerry Agribusiness for a comment.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Following a comprehensive review of its milk collection procedures in 2023, Kerry Agribusiness made the decision to transition all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

“Subsequently, Kerry Agribusiness entered a transparent redundancy consultation period and began detailed discussions with the remaining drivers in November 2023.

“The employment of these drivers terminated on 31 December 2023, without mutual agreement between the parties involved.”

Read more