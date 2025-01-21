Transitory falls of sleet and snow are expected too, especially across west and northwest counties as well as high seas and spells of heavy rain. \ Clive Wasson

A nationwide weather advisory has been announced by Met Éireann as storm Éowyn is forecast to track across Ireland.

The storm will bring a deepening low-pressure system over Ireland on Thursday night 23 January and Friday.

The national forecaster has warned of very strong to gale force winds across the country, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and disruption in places.

Transitory falls of sleet and snow are expected too, especially across west and northwest counties, as well as high seas and spells of heavy rain.

Advisory

Met Éireann said that it is “continuously monitoring the evolving situation” and weather warnings will be issued when more is known about the incoming storm.

Weather advisories are issued up to about a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather and will normally anticipate only orange or red criteria weather events.

There is currently a yellow fog warning for 14 counties in the midlands that will be in place until 10am on Wednesday 22 January.

The affected counties are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.