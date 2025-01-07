The ongoing severe weather conditions are having a serious impact on farmers across the region, according to Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Munster chair Conor O’Leary.

The announcement of an orange weather warning for Tuesday is a real concern, he stressed.

“The ESB and local authorities are working hard to restore services, but the challenges are huge. It is vital that full resources are made available nationally and locally to clear roads and restore and maintain services,” he said.

“The main concern for farmers at times like this is to look after their animals. This can be very challenging without electricity or water or with difficulties in transporting supplies to the farm,” he said.

Frozen pipes

He said frozen pipes and the challenge of maintaining water supplies for livestock is the biggest problem at the moment.

Farmers across Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, parts of Kerry and into south Leinster are dealing with the most severe aspects of the cold weather conditions.

“It looks like it could be the weekend before there is some thaw. The latest status orange alert will compound the difficulties caused by the freezing conditions in place since the weekend,” he said.

O’Leary said farmers are working together at a local level to assist their neighbours in any way possible.

“We are asking people to keep in contact with their neighbours who may need some support to get them through the next few days.”

While county councils have devoted resources to keeping the main roads passable, conditions on local roads remain very challenging.

“Farmers have also been helping their neighbours by obtaining and delivering supplies. Farmers are happy to do this, but the pressure is mounting on farmers themselves as the cold spell continues. While it is understandable that the main roads are a priority, clearing local roads also needs to be a priority,” he said.