Met Éireann has forecast a weekend of sunny spells and scattered showers.. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will be bright and sunny, according to Met Éireann, with scattered showers, some of which will be heavy.

Highest temperatures will range between 8°C and 11°C, in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

As night falls, showers will die away, with long clear spells following.

Temperatures of -1°C to 3°C in light northerly breezes.

Saturday

Met Éireann has said that Saturday is set to be a cool day, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Highest temperatures will range between 8°C and 12°C, mildest in the west.

Saturday night will be mainly dry and chilly, with clear spells in a light northwesterly breeze.

Lowest temperatures of -1°C to 2°C, with some grass frost likely.

Sunday

There will likely be more rain moving in off the Atlantic during the day on Sunday.

However, much of the south and southeast may stay fully dry.

It will be a cool day, with temperatures of 9°C to 12°C. Northerly winds will likely veer westerly.

Next week is set to be unsettled, with rain or showers feeding up from the south. However, it will turn a little milder as the week goes on.

