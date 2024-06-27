There will be sunny spells and scattered showers over the weekend according to Met Éireann. \ Ramona Farrelly

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west in mostly moderate westerly winds.

It will become cloudy with more general rain arriving into Connacht and Munster later in the evening.

Highs of 14°C to 19°C, mildest for Leinster and east Munster.

Throughout the night, low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend eastwards.

It will remain driest, coolest and clearest for Ulster.

Lows of 7°C to 13°C in light southerly or variable breezes.

Saturday

Saturday is set to be damp, with overnight rain and drizzle gradually clearing away southeastwards, before sunny spells develop across the northern half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Highs of 15°C to 19°C in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday night is expected to be dry with clear spells and just light northwesterly breezes.

Cool with lows of 6°C to 9°C.

Sunday

Some showers will affect Ulster with showery rain arriving into Atlantic counties during the afternoon on Sunday.

It will be driest and mildest across the midlands, south and east with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 20°, all in light to moderate westerly breeze.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will come as night falls, but some areas will stay dry.

Mild with lows of 11°C or 12°C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef section, Martin Merrick outlines the benefits of creep grazing, how best to control weeds at this time of the year and some tips on preventing summer scour.

Dairy

Ring fencing winter feed for the winter is essential when working out what to feed dairy cows over the next few weeks, writes Aidan Brennan.

Sheep

Darren Carty writes about decisions around weaning which include the selection of flock replacements, identifying ewes for culling and weighing up the merits of castrating lambs in the sheep section.

Tillage

Spring cereal crops are coming to the final fungicide stage, writes tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.