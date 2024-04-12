Stephen Shanahan of Shanahan Agri, Clonea Power, Co Waterford, zero grazing multi-species sward for a local dairy farmer recently. \ Donal O'Leary

According to Met Éireann, Friday will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

There will be some brighter intervals in Leinster and east Munster.

In the evening, rain and drizzle will move eastwards and will be light and patchy.

Highest temperatures will be of 12°C to 17°C, with warmest temperatures in the east and moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Saturday

Saturday will start dry with sunny spells, although rain will spread from the west in the afternoon, turning heavy in the north at times, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures will be of 11°C to 14°C, with gusty southwest to west winds that will be strong for a time in the west and north.

There will be long clear spells on Saturday night, with isolated showers in western parts. Lowest temperatures of 2°C to 4°C in mostly light to moderate southwest breezes.

Sunday

There will be sunny spells to start on Sunday, with showers or longer spells of rain developing from the west later.

Highest temperatures of 10°C or 11°C in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Rain will be persistent and at times heavy in the west and north on Sunday night, spreading east and south overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be of 3°C to 6°C in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds.

Management notes

Beef

In this week's beef management notes, Adam Woods takes a look at coccidiosis, as delayed turnout leads to housing issues.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan looks at the amount of fertiliser that should be applied on grazing ground and silage ground when the weather improves in this week's dairy management notes.

Tillage

In this week's tillage notes, Siobhán Walsh says that the weather is picking up and there is plenty of work to be done on tillage farms, but land will have to dry as well.

Sheep management

This week, the sheep management notes detail the new National Sheep Welfare Scheme, dealing with the pressure of inclement weather and hogget supplementation, Darren Carty writes.