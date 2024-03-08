Cattle remain housed across the country due to the wet weather. \ Donal O'Leary

Friday

Friday is forecast to be a mostly dry day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said there will be the odd light shower in the east and north, with patchy drizzle possible in the southwest in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 6°C to 10°C, coolest in Ulster, in moderate to fresh easterly winds, strong on southern and western coasts.

It will become cloudy overnight, with some light rain or drizzle at times for southern areas.

Saturday

A fair amount of cloud is expected on Saturday, along with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will be driest generally in the west.

During the evening, Met Éireann said that the rain may turn more persistent in southern areas. Highest temperatures will range from 6°C to 10°C in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds.

Further outbreaks of rain are forecast in the south and east overnight, while it will be drier with clear spells in the north and west.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that further outbreaks of rain are expected on Sunday, especially in the south and east. The rain will become patchier through the evening.

It will continue to become drier through Sunday night, it said, with just some patchy light rain or drizzle.

Northeasterly winds will generally fall light, allowing some fog patches to develop. Lowest temperatures will range between 1°C and 5°C generally, possibly a little lower in parts of the north and west.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef management notes, Adam Woods looks at calving pens and creep areas, along with grazing and silage plans.

Sheep

For sheep farmers, Darren Carty examines early lactation feeding and the suitability of sheep for slaughter.

Dairy

In the dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan looks at grazing and nitrates excretion rates.

Tillage

For tillage farmers, Siobhán Walsh takes a look at the ongoing impact of wet weather, crop diversification, ACRES and spraying.