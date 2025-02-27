Morning frost, mist and ice is to clear over the weekend to leave days generally clear. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

The day is to start off cold, but any frost, ice and fog is to clear into the morning as conditions brighten up, according to Met Éireann’s forecast.

Cloud cover will increase from the west and highest temperatures are expected to reach 7°C to 10°C.

Lowest overnight temperatures could land anywhere between 1°C and 7°C, being coldest in the southeast.

Saturday

Some rain is to blow southeasterly across the country in the morning, but this is to be followed by drier and brighter conditions.

Highest temperatures should settle between 8°C and 11°C over the day.

It could drop below freezing overnight, leading to some frost and ice patches, as lowest temperatures fall to -2°C to 3°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann expects the day to remain generally dry, with sunny spells mixed in with cloudier patches.

Highest temperatures should reach 9°C to 12°C, with winds getting fresh at times along the western coast.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods looks at the cost savings of getting cattle out grazing early, whether to go with urea or CAN at this time of year and the disease complications to be aware of when suckler cows cannot be turned out after calving.

Sheep

Darren Carty discusses meal feeding rates for ewes when dealing with deteriorating weather conditions, the handiness of a whiteboard in the lambing shed and the upcoming closing date for the current Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme tranche.

Dairy

Advice for posting off genotyping tissue samples and feed purchase considerations with current grazing conditions can be found in Aidan Brennan’s dairy notes.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh covers the upcoming window for fieldwork, seed rate calculations, the issuing of Baling Assistance Payments and what new GAEC 2 rules mean for 8,000ha of tillage land in this week’s notes.