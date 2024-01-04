Little rain is forecast for the weekend.

Friday

Friday is expected to see a mix of sunshine and showers, while remaining quite chilly.

Met Éireann forecasts rain being most frequent in the north and west, with a chance of hail.

Temperatures should reach highs of only 5 to 8°C during the day, falling to lows of between -2 to 3°C overnight.

Saturday

Any mist or fog from Friday will give way to sunshine on Saturday, although temperatures are not forecast to exceed 5°C to 8°C.

Temperatures will drop below 0°C overnight and could fall as low as -3°C, leading to icy patches and some freezing fog.

Sunday

The night’s frost will linger into a chilly start for Sunday, although the day is expected to remain dry and clear.

Temperatures may not rise above 2°C to 5°C, staying even colder in areas where fog remains.

Nighttime lows could again drop to a foggy -3°C and some coastal rains are forecast in eastern areas.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods covers the right time to take soil samples, the importance of crunching the figures on farm profitability and the need to keep the feed out in front of cattle fresh in the beef notes.

Sheep

Meal feeding rates for early lambing ewes, ensuring adequate condition on outwintered ewes, the timing of clostridial vaccinations and the dates of Teagasc’s lowland sheep conferences are all discussed by Darren Carty in the sheep notes.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at 2023 dairy farm margins, the need to collect soil samples before slurry goes out on land and two key conferences for dairy farmers in this week’s notes.

Tillage

The coming week’s weather forecast, the rules for grazing ACRES fodder crops, getting an estimate on 2024’s expected returns and upcoming dates for the tillage farmer’s diary are all discussed in Siobhán Walsh’s tillage notes.